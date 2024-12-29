AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. This trade represents a 21.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 284.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 34,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $169.37 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.31.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

