Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWEN

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,310,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 384,837 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 461,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 144.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 254,486 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 209.3% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 220,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.