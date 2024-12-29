PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $54.16.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $921,506.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,197.56. This trade represents a 25.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,750. This trade represents a 62.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Choreo LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

