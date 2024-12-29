Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.57.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.4 %
HP opened at $30.76 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
