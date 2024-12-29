First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

