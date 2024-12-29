Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

PACB stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,406,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,791,000 after buying an additional 193,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 225,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,276,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,766 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

