WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,859.97. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $533,900 and sold 36,959 shares worth $1,382,636. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

