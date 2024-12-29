Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,543.72. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cinemark by 714.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 134.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

