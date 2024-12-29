Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.78.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 245.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $186.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.81. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

