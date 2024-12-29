Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 272.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $583,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 459,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 391,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,739.68. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,072. The trade was a 43.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 776,791 shares of company stock worth $5,139,699 and sold 1,812,899 shares worth $11,601,707. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHR opened at $11.18 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.19.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

