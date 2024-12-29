SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $250.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. SAP has a 1 year low of $148.38 and a 1 year high of $256.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 448.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

