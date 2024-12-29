DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.61.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on DLocal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal
DLocal Trading Down 1.1 %
DLocal stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. DLocal has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.47 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. DLocal’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DLocal
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.