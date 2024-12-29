Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $40.11 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

