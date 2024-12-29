Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Block from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Trading Down 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SQ opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. Block has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,325. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,147. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Block by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Block by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.