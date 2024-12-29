Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of GTLS opened at $192.90 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 46.2% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

