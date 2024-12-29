Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 424.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 240.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Universal Insurance Cuts Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.30. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,905,993.64. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,062,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,315.02. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,064 shares of company stock worth $1,258,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

