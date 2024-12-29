Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $56.32 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,041,000 after buying an additional 289,962 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

