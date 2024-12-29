Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $386,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,839. This trade represents a 37.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $2,002,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,918.32. The trade was a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,889. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $111.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

