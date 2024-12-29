JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $428.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.50% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $428,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

