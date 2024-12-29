Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 300,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $43.83.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
