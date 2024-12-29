Mark David Brazeal Sells 20,168 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 210.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 976.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

