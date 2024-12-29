S Corp Gable Sells 316,408 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 316,408 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $7,998,794.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,634,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,607,516.48. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S Corp Gable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, S Corp Gable sold 160,539 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $4,042,372.02.

On Wednesday, December 18th, S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17.

On Monday, December 16th, S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.91. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,788 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

