Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 295 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $125.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

