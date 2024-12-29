Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

