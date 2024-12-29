Franklin Resources Inc. Has $910,000 Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 618,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 511.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,945 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,348,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 51,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

ATGE stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

