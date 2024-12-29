Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 455,410 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,410 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAH opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

