Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kyocera Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Kyocera has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.
About Kyocera
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kyocera
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.