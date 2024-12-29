Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Kyocera has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

