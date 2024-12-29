Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in December

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Where Food Comes From Price Performance

WFCF stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Where Food Comes From by 23.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 3rd quarter worth $2,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

