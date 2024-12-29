Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Declines By 14.4%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.1 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $181.50.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.