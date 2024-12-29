Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 768,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Mercurity Fintech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MFH opened at $6.78 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.
Mercurity Fintech Company Profile
