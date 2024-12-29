TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TDH Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TDH stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.74.
About TDH
