TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TDH Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TDH stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

