Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,180,000. Caligan Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 981,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 235,397 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $145,972.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,108.78. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 25,482 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $382,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,689.22. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,510 shares of company stock valued at $735,431 over the last three months. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $638.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLYS

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.