Rekor Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,709 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 936% compared to the average daily volume of 358 call options.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 693,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

