Rekor Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,709 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 936% compared to the average daily volume of 358 call options.
NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.92.
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
