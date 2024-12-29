Comparing Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (HCVI) and Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A $6.40 million -9.90 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Competitors $999.73 million $75.61 million 36.55

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A -12.75% -14.82% Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s rivals have a beta of 0.02, meaning that their average stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI rivals beat Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

