Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 16,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 453% compared to the average volume of 2,941 call options.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,363,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,530,115. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $227,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,955.64. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,875,008 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 205,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 180,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 114,191 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.