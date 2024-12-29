Traders Buy High Volume of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,199% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -231.82 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,754 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

