Global X Uranium ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 58,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 443% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,773 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $28.10 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

