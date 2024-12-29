Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,582 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Dropbox by 2,479.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,535.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,613.11. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,635 shares of company stock worth $16,927,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.7 %

About Dropbox

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.