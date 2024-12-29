Investors Buy Large Volume of Beyond Meat Call Options (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 29,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 21,052 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Beyond Meat news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $1,173,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,288 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,330. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Meat Trading Up 6.5 %
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
