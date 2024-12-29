Investors Buy Large Volume of Beyond Meat Call Options (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 29,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 21,052 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $1,173,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,288 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,330. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 6.5 %

BYND stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.