Traders Purchase Large Volume of Stem Call Options (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of 282% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,051 call options.

Stem Trading Up 44.2 %

Shares of STEM opened at $0.59 on Friday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Stem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STEM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stem from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stem by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 77.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 36.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 370,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.