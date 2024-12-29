Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 349,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 548,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,933,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average of $192.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

