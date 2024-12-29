Aviso Wealth Management Acquires 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Aviso Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.73 and its 200 day moving average is $192.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

