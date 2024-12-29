AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

