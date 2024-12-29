Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SYRE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
SYRE stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.82. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
