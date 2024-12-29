Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 37.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TALK opened at $3.15 on Friday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $532.11 million, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

