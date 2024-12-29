Financial Analysis: Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) versus Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Webuy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webuy Global has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Webuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 7.09 -$188.93 million $0.01 47.59 Webuy Global $65.44 million 0.18 -$5.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Webuy Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Webuy Global has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

Webuy Global beats Unrivaled Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

