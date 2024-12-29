HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

HUYA opened at $3.05 on Friday. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $710.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 526.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 1,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth $5,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HUYA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,066,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 177.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 784,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 501,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

