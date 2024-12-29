NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRDS. Barclays lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $166,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,924. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 49,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $599,150.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,839,090 shares in the company, valued at $58,311,034.50. This trade represents a 1.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,916 over the last ninety days. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NerdWallet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

