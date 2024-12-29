Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

