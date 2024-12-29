Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 306.91%.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.